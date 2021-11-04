Second Amendment SCOTUS Detecting Signs There are too many gun control laws, according to the justices.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court heard its first major Second Amendment case in over a decade, and while the justices’ questions hinted that New York’s legislation would be overturned, they also indicated that they believe gun control regulations are excessive not only in one state but across the country.

“Not only did this case signal the court’s growing hostility to concealed carry restrictions—the subject of today’s case—but it also reflects the view of some justices that there are too many gun control laws and that we need to start striking them down,” UCLA law professor Adam Winkler told The Washington Newsday.

“In the coming years, a large amount of the gun safety movement’s current goal is going to be attacked,” Winkler noted. “I believe assault weapon and high-capacity magazine limitations are ready for the incoming Supreme Court to overturn, given its newly energised Second Amendment.” Several judges voiced skepticism during Wednesday’s oral arguments over whether New York has the right to prohibit gun carrying in public.

Applicants for public carry in New York must currently demonstrate “proper cause.” The court’s 6-3 conservative majority’s line of questioning suggested that the statute places an unacceptably high burden on gun owners’ constitutional rights.

While it’s impossible to predict how the Supreme Court will rule, Winkler, who specializes in the Supreme Court and the Second Amendment, believes that “it wouldn’t surprise anyone if the court were to strike down [the]New York law, given the recent appointments to the Supreme Court—strong pro-gun justices.”

This is the first gun case heard by all three of former President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court appointees, and many conservatives have long expected Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett to decide in favor of gun rights activists.

Kavanaugh, who advocates the view that when analyzing the Second Amendment, only history and tradition should be considered rather than public policy considerations, has recently been in the majority more than any other justice.

He suggested on Wednesday that he would join the other right-leaning justices in securing the required five conservative votes.

“As a lower court judge, Justice Kavanaugh has written about the Second Amendment. This is a condensed version of the information.