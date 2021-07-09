Sebastian Eubank, Chris Eubank’s son, died just days before his 30th birthday.

Sebastian Eubank, Chris Eubank’s son, died just days before his 30th birthday.

The professional boxer died on Friday morning in Dubai, where he lived, according to his father’s agents. He was born in Brighton and was the third oldest of Eubank’s five children.

In a statement, his father, 54, paid tribute to him.

“Never did I ever dream I would write these lines or experience the anguish I now have at the loss of my son,” the British middleweight champion stated.

“My family and I are heartbroken to learn about Sebastian’s death, which occurred just days before his 30th birthday.

“He is survived by his wife Salma, son Raheem, mother Karron Meadows, brothers Nathanael, Chris, Jr., Joseph, one sister Emily, and numerous relatives and friends.

“Sebastian grew raised in Hove, England, but has spent the last few years in Dubai, where he has a large circle of acquaintances and has been a pioneer in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and alternative therapies.

Sebastian was a smart thinker who liked to challenge established wisdom in addition to being a personal trainer and professional boxer.

“All who knew him loved and respected him, and he will be remembered by friends and family for the rest of their lives. As a family, we respectfully request room and privacy to honor his life and remember the son, brother, husband, and friend.”

“Our entire family is in mourning at the tragic loss of our son and sibling, Sebastian,” Karron Meadows said. Please be considerate of our grief and privacy as we try to come to terms with our loss.”

“Rest easy little brother, I love you and you will be missed always,” his brother, Chris Eubank Jr, a professional boxer, wrote on Twitter.