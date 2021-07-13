Sebastian Eubank, Chris Eubank’s 29-year-old son, was found dead on a Dubai beach.

Sebastian Eubank, Chris Eubank’s 29-year-old son, died of a “massive heart attack.”

Mr Eubank’s widow, Salma Abdelati, said the 29-year-old died in the sea in Dubai after suffering a “massive heart attack.”

The heart attack, according to Ms Abdelati, was caused by a pre-existing disease that “we were all ignorant of.”

Mr. Eubank, the son of former middleweight boxing champion Chris Eubank, died on Friday, just a month after becoming a father and days before his 30th birthday.

“Dubai Police and the Coroner have verified that Sebastian Eubank unfortunately died from a major heart attack whilst in the sea and probably could not have been saved even if out of the water,” his widow stated in a statement.

“There was evidence of a pre-existing heart issue that none of us knew about.”

“While the loss is still unbearable, it is comforting to know that Sebastian died after sharing one of his favorite meals with one of his closest friends while doing his favorite thing at his favorite site in Dubai, where he frequently went swimming.”

“At Cove Beach in Dubai, he was standing in the water near the shore, watching the sunset.

“I am grateful that he had a few brief and pleasant weeks with his son before his death.”

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Dubai Coroner for completing a prompt and thorough investigation, as well as to Dubai Police, particularly the Victim Support Department, for their assistance and support during this difficult time.”