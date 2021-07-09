Sebastian Eubank, Chris Eubank’s 29-year-old son, was discovered dead on a Dubai beach.

Chris Eubank’s son Sebastian, 29, is found dead on Dubai beach. The boxing legend says he is “devastated” after his son’s death.

Chris Eubank, a boxing legend, has been left “devastated” by the death of his son Sebastian in Dubai.

Just days before his 30th birthday, Sebastian, 29, was discovered dead on a beach.

His devastated father paid an emotional tribute to the sportsman, nicknamed the Alka Lion, who also competed in mixed martial arts (MMA) after moving to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – reports Mirror Online.

“Never did I ever dream I would write these words or experience the anguish I now have at the loss of my kid,” Chris Eubank Snr remarked.

“My family and I are devastated to hear of the death of Sebastian just days before what would have been his 30th birthday.

“He leaves his wife Salma, his son Raheem born just a month ago, his mother Karron Meadows, brothers Nathanael, Chris, Jr, Joseph, one sister Emily and countless relatives and friends.

“Sebastian grew up in Hove in England but in the last few years made his life in Dubai where he had a wide circle of friends and was a leader in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and of alternative therapies.

“Sebastian was a smart thinker who wanted to challenge conventional ideas in addition to being a personal trainer and professional boxer.

“All who knew him loved and respected him, and he will be remembered by friends and family for the rest of their lives. As a family, we respectfully request room and privacy to honor his life and remember the son, brother, husband, and friend.”

“Our entire family is in mourning at the tragic loss of our son and sibling, Sebastian,” Karron Meadows continued. Please be considerate of our grief and privacy as we try to come to terms with our loss.”

Seb enjoyed a successful amateur career becoming a pro boxer in 2018, winning three professional fights, his last one earlier this year.

In April he posted about his joy being able to box again in front of a crowd, writing on his Instagram : “Respect to my opponent, he was strong and resilient and came to put it all on the line.

“He was head hunting, trying to knock me out with brute strength, but he didn’t know about the legendary Eubank granite chin.”

He later asked his fans whether he should pick between MMA or boxing.

Seb, a vegan who wrote poetry while not in the ring, had been due to fight at the O2 on the undercard of brother Chris’s win over James DeGale in 2019, but the bout was cancelled because the event was overrunning.

He said after his successful MMA debut in January last year: “When I stepped into the arena I wanted to do combat by mixing both MMA and boxing, and compete in different weight divisions, so let’s see where I go next.

“I have been in the UAE for four-five years now. I stepped into MMA thinking I need to train properly. I can’t just go win.”