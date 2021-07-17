Sebastian, Chris Eubank’s “beloved son,” is honored.

Chris Eubank, a boxing star, has paid an emotional tribute to his 29-year-old son Sebastian, whose burial took place on Saturday.

Sebastian, Eubank’s third-oldest child, is said to have died of a severe heat stroke while swimming near his Dubai house.

Eubank, 54, told the Mirror that he “left a legacy to be proud of” after becoming a parent just one month before his death.

“We are overwhelmed and profoundly appreciative for the love and support we have received,” he continued. We are all encouraged by the fact that Sebastian has left a legacy that his son will be proud of.”

Members of the family who live in the United Kingdom were granted special permission to attend the funeral.

Sebastian, his wife Salma, and their one-month-old baby Raheem lived in Dubai and worked as a personal trainer after following in his father’s footsteps in the ring.

“Never did I ever dream I would write these words or experience the emotion I now have at the loss of my son,” Eubank stated in an earlier memorial shortly after his son’s death.

“My family and I are heartbroken to learn of Sebastian’s death, which occurred just days before his 30th birthday.”