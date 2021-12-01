Seattle will pay $3.5 million to the family of a pregnant black woman who was fatally shot by police.

Following a four-year legal struggle, the family of Charleena Lyles, who was a mother of four and 30 years old when she was shot dead by officers in her house on June 18, 2017, struck a settlement with the city. Following a 911 call reporting a burglary, two white officers shot and killed Lyles. Three months later, a wrongful death claim was filed.

Lyles’ death triggered protests in Seattle against police violence, which erupted anew during last year’s major Black Lives Matter rallies. While the civil claim was settled on Tuesday, family members are still demanding for criminal charges to be filed against Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers Jason Anderson and Steven McNew, who shot and killed Lyles.

According to The Seattle Times, Lyles’ cousin Katrina Johnson stated during a Zoom news call on the settlement, “I applaud each and every individual who was out there willing to put their bodies out there, to be pepper sprayed, to fight for something bigger than themselves.” “And being willing to mention my cousin’s identity… We’re not finished until the two officers… are held legally accountable.” In January 2019, a court denied testimony from most of the specialists the family intended to call on during a trial, which could have been a huge setback for the lawsuit. However, in February, the ruling was overturned, and the case was set to go to trial in early 2022.

In a statement received by The Washington Newsday on Tuesday night, Seattle City Attorney's Office Communications Director Dan Nolte said the city was "happy to have some form of closure for both sides." Nolte stated that the incident was "indisputably a tragedy," but added that the matter had gone through "several stages of assessment." The city attorney's office was "pleased" that the police will be "discharged from the case," he said. Lyles suddenly charged at Anderson and McNew with a knife, according to Anderson and McNew.