Seasonings from McCormick are being recalled due to Salmonella concerns in 2021.

McCormick, based in Maryland, has announced a voluntary recall of various seasoning goods due to the possibility of Salmonella contamination. McCormick and Frank’s brand items are included in the recall.

The company was notified of the “possible risk” during normal testing by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to a corporate notification on the FDA website.

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning in 1.31-oz and 2.25-oz bottles, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning in 1.75-pound bottle, and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning in 153g bottle are all affected. They were delivered to 32 US states between June 20 and July 21, including Georgia, California, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and New York. They were also delivered to Bermuda, Canada, on a global scale.

The FDA website has the impacted UPC numbers, item numbers, and date codes, as well as photographs of the affected products in the corporate news release.

As of the announcement, no illnesses have been linked to the recall, but the business has advised customers and grocery stores to take the recalled products off the shelves and destroy them “in a manner that would prevent any further consumption.”

The corporation stated that “consumers are not required to return the product to the store where it was purchased.” “Instead, buyers are advised to discard the recalled product as well as its packaging.”

If customers have any questions or need a replacement or refund, they can contact the company.

Infections with Salmonella in the United States

Salmonella is expected to cause 1.35 million illnesses, 26,500 hospitalizations, and 420 fatalities in the United States each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with food being the most common source of sickness.

Salmonella can infect people in a variety of ways, including eating contaminated food or drinking contaminated water. They can also become ill if they come into contact with infectious animals or their surroundings.

Although most people with Salmonella diarrhea recover entirely, some people’s bowel movements may “not return to normal for a few months.”

Some people get reactive arthritis or joint discomfort, which can last long after the infection has subsided.

Reactive arthritis, according to the CDC, is difficult to treat and can linger for months or years.

Following the fundamental food safety precautions is one of the most essential tips for preventing Salmonella infections at home: Clean, separate, cook, and chill the ingredients.