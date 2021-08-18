Season ticket holders who refuse the COVID vaccine will not receive a refund from the New Orleans Saints.

This NFL season, the New Orleans Saints will accept vaccinated fans, as well as those who provide negative COVID-19 testing, to the Caesars Superdome at full capacity. No refunds will be offered to anybody who refuse to follow the guidelines, including season ticket holders.

Non-compliant season ticket holders should instead sell their individual game tickets through a third-party website, according to Saints officials: “Because we have the necessary municipal and state approvals to welcome a full stadium of spectators, we are not offering a refund or opt-out option this season… If you don’t plan on attending games this season, we encourage reselling your individual game tickets on SeatGeek, which has a robust secondary market for Saints tickets,” said Greg Bensel, the Saints’ Senior Vice President of Communications, in a statement to WDSU on Tuesday.

Following updated local laws and restrictions from New Orleans and the state of Louisiana, the team stated on August 12 that it would be permitted to fill its home stadium to almost 75,000 seats for home games for the NFL’s 2021-2022 season.

“Fans will only need to show their vaccination card or confirmed digital proof of vaccination…or negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within the past 72 hours to attend games,” according to an official statement describing the team’s compliance with government standards.

The announcement that there will be no refund or opt-out option has elicited diverse reactions.

“Completely unacceptable, @Saints!” said Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry in response to WDSU’s tweet regarding the revelation. With rules like those, taxpayers should not continue to subsidize your initiatives. I urge @LATreasury and my colleagues members of the Bond Commission to oppose any proposal for the Dome unless these ticket buyers are refunded or given the option to opt out.”

@Saints, this is completely unacceptable! With rules like those, taxpayers should not continue to subsidize your initiatives. I urge @LATreasury and my fellow Bond Commission members to vote no on any Dome request unless these ticket buyers are refunded or given the option to opt out. https://t.co/jjVjWMLbHO

August 18, 2021 — AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry)

“It is a city mandate,” one Twitter user responded to Landry. The Saints have no power. This is a condensed version of the information.