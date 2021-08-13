Season 7 of ‘Grace & Frankie’: When Will the Remaining Episodes Air?

Grace & Frankie fans were treated to the first four episodes of the seventh and final season of the Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin comedy on Netflix on August 13.

These episodes were released after the show faced a significant production delay due to COVIDâ€”it’s better to be cautious than sorry when your four lead cast members have a combined age of 325.

After these four episodes, Season 7 of the Netflix comedy will have 12 more to air, but fans will have to wait a while.

When will the remaining Grace & Frankie Season 7 episodes air?

When Netflix first released the first four episodes of the season, it stated that the remaining episodes would be available in 2022. It hasn’t said when the remaining episodes would be available on the streaming service next year.

Because these episodes had previously been produced when production on the program came to a halt in March 2020, Netflix was able to distribute them.

According to Backstage, filming did not resume until June 2021, and it is not expected to wrap until October of this year.

Because the show will need to go into post-production following filming, a release date before Spring 2022 is doubtful. Season 6 of the show premiered in January 2020, however Season 7 is expected to premiere later that year.

Previous seasons have given us an idea of when Episodes 5 through 16 will air. Season 6 was shot from January to April 2019, however it wasn’t released on Netflix until January 2021.

The early release of the first four episodes was announced by Tomlin and Fonda on the Netflix Twitter account. “As you know, we’ve been filming the seventh and final season of Grace & Frankie…we simply wanted to give you something extra until we finish,” the latter explained.

“It was either this or Del Taco gift cards,” Tomlin jokes.

“Frankly, I’ve been worried about the possibility that in the 15 months since we were last filming Grace & Frankie, I may have lost the ability to act…,” Fonda wrote on her blog at the end of June.

But, on Monday, we returned to the set, and it turned out that I was there. This is a condensed version of the information.