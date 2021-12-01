Season 6 of Peaky Blinders has been teased with a trailer from the next series, and the bosses have confirmed their return.

According to the show’s producers, a sixth series of Peaky Blinders will premiere early next year.

Birmingham will be the setting and location for the final season.

The new episodes are expected to wrap up the many loose ends left by the series five conclusion.

Steven Knight, the show’s creator, hinted at a Spring 2022 release while speaking at the BFI London Film Festival.

Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne, on the other hand, indicated that the final season will be “sooner than you think” last week.

In advance of season six, the bosses have published a brief trailer.

“I fear I may have written your final act,” Thomas Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, tells Tom Hardy’s Alfie Solomons in the video.

Viewers watched as Tom Hardy’s character Alfie Solomons was allegedly killed off in season four of the hit BBC One show, however it appears that he was not.

Peaky followers were eager to respond with their thoughts.

sparklygirl 1 commented: “Whooooooohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh @tomhardy” In early 2022, Peaky Blinders will return to BBC One.