Season 4 of Killing Eve has been teased by the BBC, and the premiere date has been confirmed.

Season 4 of Killing Eve is on the way, which is both good and bad news for fans.

This will, however, be the final episode of the show, as Jodie Comer previously stated on This Morning: “We just want to make sure we leave it on a positive one that’s pleasing for the public but also true to the characters.”

Eve and Villanelle last left each other in shambles on Tower Bridge at the end of season 3.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Villanelle visits the House of the Holy in an attempt to “shed her label as a monster,” while Sandra Oh’s blonde-wigged Eve Polastri goes incognito in search of vengeance.

“Eve and Villanelle, having left one other in absolute anguish on Tower Bridge at the end of season 3, are plunged into season 4 attempting to figure out what they mean to each other and what their lives now stand for,” executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle hinted.

“And while Carolyn has shot a guy in cold blood, she is still attempting to figure out who is behind her son’s assassination. This season will be much more personal and passionate than the previous ones.” On its iPlayer Instagram feed, the BBC published a series of photos from the season.

Villanelle is dressed in a white gown with a cross necklace and angel wings flying behind her.

Another shot depicts Eve in a blonde wig and sunglasses, looking practically unrecognizable.

“THIS IS NOT A DRILL,” BBC iPlayer captioned the post. The first trailer for Season 4 of Killing Eve has been released.

“In early 2022, watch Killing Eve on BBC iPlayer.

“Weekly new episodes are available right after they air on BBC America.”