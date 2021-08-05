Season 2, Episode 6 [Spoilers] Live Stream Details [My Next Life As A Villainess]

In “My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X” Season 2, Episode 6, Catarina tries to flirt with Gerald. “I Had a Summer Adventure…” is the title of the new episode.

The official summary for Episode 6 has been released. According to the spoilers, Catarina tries to flirt with Gerald, but she has no prior experience with love and is unsure how to go about it.

Meanwhile, in Season 2, Episode 6 of “My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X,” Catarina is invited to visit the Royal Villa. She decides to pay a visit to the villa, but her feelings for Gerald are mixed.

Catarina awoke from a dream in which Gerald kissed her in the previous episode, titled “Love For The Younger Brothers Poured Forth…”

She left after gathering her thoughts, and her companions began following her because they were concerned about her safety following the kidnapping incident. She assured them that she was OK and that the matter had been resolved.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey visited with Susanna Randall, his fiancée, and told her about his younger brothers.

“The first prince, Jeffrey Stuart, passionately confesses of his love for his younger brothers to his fiancée, Susanna Randall, the day after Catarina Claes’ kidnapping is resolved. According to Crunchyroll, “My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!” Season 2, Episode 5 synopsis reads, “At the same time, Geordo and Alan are in the student council office, reminiscing about their childhood days with their older brothers.”

Maaya Uchida plays Catarina Claes, Inori Minase plays Sophia Ascart, Azumi Waki plays Anne Shelley, Miho Okasaki plays Mary Hunt, Kousuke Toriumi plays Rufus Brode, Yusuke Shirai plays Ian Stuart, Yui Ogura plays Selena Berg, Toshiki Masuda plays Raphael Wolt, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka plays Nicole

On Crunchyroll, fans can watch Season 2 Episode 6 of “My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!” On Friday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.