Search Warrant Details for the ‘Rust’ Shooting On Alec Baldwin’s Movie Set, Halyna Hutchins’ Final Moments

A search warrant affidavit released days after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of Alec Baldwin’s “Rust” has revealed disturbing information about her final moments.

When the toy gun accidently discharged last Thursday, Baldwin was apparently practicing a ‘cross draw’ method, which includes removing a gun from a holster on the opposite side of his body and shooting at the camera.

The group had just returned from a short break for lunch. According to the search warrant document acquired by CNN, Baldwin was rehearsing the scenario and nothing was being filmed or recorded.

Director Joel Souza stated that everything were going well, despite the fact that they were running behind schedule on that particular day. Around 1.50 p.m., assistant director Dave Halls retrieved a fake gun from a cart and exclaimed “cold gun!” which meant it didn’t hold any live ammunition.

Baldwin received the firearm from him. When Souza heard “what sounded like a whip and then a loud pop,” he was watching the scene through the camera and neighboring monitors. Hutchins stumbled backwards, gripping her stomach. Souza told Santa Fe County Sheriff’s officials that she couldn’t feel her legs. According to the affidavit, Souza, who was standing next her, observed blood on his shoulder at that point.

While a medic battled to stem Hutchins’ bleeding, a worried crew member contacted 911. The operator was told by a lady who identified herself as the film’s script supervisor, “Two persons were accidently shot by a prop gun on a movie set. We require rapid assistance.” According to a transcript of the conversation acquired by ABC-affiliated television station KOAT, the lady stated that “a director and a camerawoman have been shot.” She claimed she “couldn’t tell” if the toy gun was filled with live rounds.

“We have two bullet wounds from a movie… I was sitting there, rehearsing, when the alarm went off, and I bolted. We were all running out of time. The camerawoman and the director were both bent over “she continued.

The caller was then overheard discussing the incident with someone else. In the background, she could be heard saying, “He’s required to inspect the gun he’s accountable for.”

A 911 call from an unnamed male on the scene was received shortly after, according to CNN. An ambulance was on its way, and the dispatcher gave him instructions on how to stop the victims’ bleeding. A medic was assisting the injured people, according to the caller.

Hutchins was evacuated to the hospital.