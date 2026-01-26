Search Intensifies for Missing Kayaker as Storm Ingrid Sparks Flood Warnings

Authorities are stepping up efforts to locate a missing kayaker in Devon, as torrential rains and strong winds threaten widespread flooding across the UK. The man, in his 40s, disappeared after getting into trouble on the River Exe near Tiverton, where his kayak was recovered but he remains unaccounted for. The search continues after the kayaker’s disappearance on Saturday afternoon, amidst weather warnings that have raised concerns about further disruptions.

As of Monday, the UK Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain spanning parts of Wales and southern England. The warning, which lasts from 3 p.m. Monday until midday Tuesday, predicts up to 80mm of rainfall across higher ground, particularly in Dartmoor, Exmoor, and the Brecon Beacons. These areas are likely to see strong winds, with the potential for widespread travel disruption, including flooded roads that could cut off certain communities.

Storm Aftermath and Severe Weather Alert

Heavy rain continues to batter the South West following Storm Ingrid, which caused considerable damage over the weekend. The sea wall at Dawlish, Devon, which protects the railway line, partially collapsed, disrupting train services between Exeter St Davids and Plymouth. Meanwhile, the historic Teignmouth Grand Pier was significantly damaged by the storm, with some sections washed away.

Amid these conditions, local authorities also recovered the body of Matthew Upham, a 64-year-old man who had gone missing while swimming in Exmouth on Christmas Day. Authorities believe the body is that of Upham, though formal identification is still pending. A second man, believed to be the other swimmer from the incident, was also found dead earlier in the week.

The yellow rain warning extends to parts of the south-east of England on Tuesday, with coastal areas facing potential large waves and debris. Forecasters have issued advisories for cold weather in northern England, warning of an additional risk posed by icy conditions. While temperatures are expected to remain average, the combination of wind and rain will make conditions feel much colder.

Authorities are urging the public to stay alert, particularly in flood-prone areas, as the impact of the storm continues to be felt across the region.