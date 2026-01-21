Search Intensifies for Missing Arkansas Camper and Dog on North Carolina Beach

The disappearance of Arkansas native Chris Palmer and his German shepherd, Zoey, has sparked an urgent search in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, with authorities and family members calling for help after Palmer’s truck was discovered abandoned on a remote beach. The mystery, which has captured national attention, is drawing on a wide array of resources in hopes of finding Palmer and his loyal companion, who have been missing since early January.

Truck Found on Cape Hatteras Beach, Family Pleads for Public Help

Palmer, 39, was last heard from on January 9, 2026, when he texted his family about his travels through national parks. Described as a 5-foot-6-inch man with blue eyes and strawberry-blond hair, Palmer had been keeping in regular contact during his journey, which included camping in Virginia’s George Washington National Forest. However, the last communication raised concerns as Palmer reported heading to the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia, though cell service was limited in the area.

But on January 12, the discovery of Palmer’s red 2017 Ford F-250 truck, stuck on the beach near Cape Hatteras National Seashore, hundreds of miles from his planned route, sent shockwaves through his family and authorities. The truck, found in the remote Cape Point area near Buxton, remained unclaimed, and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department was notified on January 18 that it had been located far off Palmer’s intended course.

The National Park Service (NPS), which has taken the lead on the search, is now seeking tips from the public. Investigators are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have been in the Cape Point area on January 11, the night before the truck was discovered. With no sign of Palmer or Zoey at the scene, authorities have turned to infrared drones and specialized search teams to comb the area, hoping to uncover new leads.

Palmer’s father, Bren Palmer, shared an emotional plea on social media, urging the public to assist in the search. “I don’t post a lot on here but I’d like to ask for help. Our son Chris Palmer and his dog Zoey went to the Smoky Mountains to camp on Dec 8th,” he wrote. “The National Park Service are currently searching for him with teams and infrared drones near Buxton. I’m asking for prayers that he is found safe.” The heartfelt message has been shared widely, rallying support for the search effort.

The NPS has urged anyone with information, including those who might have seen Palmer or his truck, to come forward. Tips can be submitted to the NPS Tip Line or via the official website. As the search continues, family members are holding out hope that someone may have witnessed something that could lead to the safe return of Palmer and his dog.

The discovery of the vehicle in such a remote location, coupled with the lack of further clues, has raised several questions. Did Palmer become disoriented, or did something unexpected happen on his journey? The Cape Hatteras area is known for its unpredictable weather, treacherous conditions, and difficult-to-navigate terrain, which can pose significant challenges to those unfamiliar with its remote beauty. Despite these challenges, the search efforts continue, as the NPS remains determined to uncover any details that could shed light on the situation.

As days turn into weeks, both the authorities and Palmer’s family are relying on public assistance to help solve this growing mystery. With no confirmed signs of foul play, the investigation remains open, and the case continues to develop as search efforts persist. In the meantime, Palmer’s family remains focused on finding him and his dog, holding out hope for their safe return amidst the sprawling wilderness of the Outer Banks.