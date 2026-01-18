Search for Missing Kitale Student Sparks Growing Alarm

The disappearance of 15-year-old Sarah “Magogo” Barasa in Kitale has left her family in deep distress, as they desperately search for the Form 3 student who vanished while on a routine errand to buy school supplies.

Sarah, a student at Hill School, was last seen on Tuesday when she left home with money to purchase a ream of paper. However, she never returned. Despite the family’s best efforts to locate her, including checking local shops, friends’ homes, and hospitals, Sarah remains missing. “We’ve been everywhere, but there’s no trace,” her brother Gilbert Wafula explained. Sarah had been struggling with her school grades recently, a possible indication that she was dealing with some personal issues, but no one in her family expected her to disappear without a word.

Allegations of Teacher Involvement Stir Concern

Adding to the family’s anguish, disturbing allegations have surfaced suggesting a local teacher may have been involved in Sarah’s disappearance. While the family has refrained from specifying the nature of the teacher’s relationship with Sarah, they suggest there may have been inappropriate interactions. The family has expressed concern that this case highlights the vulnerability of schoolgirls to figures of authority, who should be safeguarding their well-being, not exploiting it.

Though the family has reported the matter to the authorities, they are frustrated by what they perceive as slow progress. “Every hour that passes makes this more dangerous for her,” Gilbert said, urging anyone with information to come forward. There is also growing fear among the community, as another student, Jezreel Okoth, also went missing that same week while preparing to attend Sawagongo Boys High School, raising questions about whether there could be a connection between the two disappearances.

As Sarah’s family continues their search, their plea remains heart-wrenching: “She is just a child. Whatever the problem is, we can fix it. Just come home,” her mother sobbed. In the meantime, Sarah’s room sits untouched, her uniform hanging unworn, and her family waits in hope that she will return.