Sean Parnell, a Trump-backed Senate candidate, is accused of abusing his wife and loses his custody battle.

Sean Parnell, a Senate candidate, lost custody of his three children in court on Monday, just two weeks after denying all abuse charges against his wife and children in a divorce hearing.

On November 1, Parnell’s wife, Laurie Snell, formerly Parnell, testified in a divorce and custody hearing, alleging that her husband had choked her, called her a “whore,” and beat their children. She also said he slapped one of their children so hard that welts appeared under the child’s t-shirt. Snell reportedly said that while pinning her down, Parnell called her a “piece of shit,” according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

In court, she stated, “He tried to choke me out on a couch, and I literally had to bite him [to get free].” “He was choking me.” “I have never raised a hand in anger towards my wife or any of our three children,” Parnell said in a statement, denying the allegations. Snell will have sole legal and primary physical care of the three school-aged children, according to Judge James Arner’s court entry on Monday. Arner wrote that Parnell will be permitted to have physical custody three weekends per month.

Judge James Arner’s decision on Monday could have an impact on Parnell’s bid for the United States Senate in Pennsylvania. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Parnell for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, but he now faces a tough loss in the battleground state.

According to Arner, Snell was “the more trustworthy witness.”

Jen Gilliland Vanasdale, Snell’s lawyer, said Snell is “grateful that justice prevailed.” There was no quick response from Parnell’s campaign.

On November 8, Parnell testified under oath, denying Snell’s charges, stating he had never choked her or pinned her down, and that he had never harmed one of their children in a rage.

Snell and Parnell have been living apart for at least three years, but their children are equally shared between them.

Days after Trump nominated Parnell above numerous other candidates, his history with his wife became a topic in the Republican primary campaign.