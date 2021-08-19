Sean Lock’s final public film, made to raise money for a food bank before his death at the age of 58.

Sean Lock’s final public video was a plea for people to donate to a food bank.

Lee Mack, who called his friend as a “genuine original in both comedy and life,” paid tribute to the legendary comedian, who died at the age of 58 yesterday after a battle with cancer.

Sean’s last public message was filmed for Edible London in December, just as the UK was about to enter the January lockdown.

The organization shared the video on Instagram, thanking the comedian for his support of their program, which saw them serve one million free meals to people in need last year.

“A million thanks and enormous love to the iconic comedian, Sean Lock, for supporting our crowd funding effort and giving some much-needed laughter to our days going up to Christmas and the end of this tremendously tough year,” the message stated.

“Hello, everyone, my name is Sean Lock – you may know me as that bloke off the telly, whose name you can’t remember,” Sean says in the video. There you have it. I was able to assist you out there.”

The comedian then goes on to commend the food bank’s crucial work in the fight to end hunger in our communities, and encourages people to get involved.

“How incredible is this?” he continues. Edible London has been able to give the materials for 1 million meals to those in need since the first lockdown began, thanks to hundreds of thousands of volunteers and sixty-plus partners.” And it’s all free!

“Now, on their way to supplying the next million meals, they’ve set up a crowdfunder where one free meal may be made for every 50p donated.”

Fans paid respect to Sean Lock in the video’s comments section.

“Such a loss xx,” said another.

“Rest in Peace xx,” said a third.

You may learn more about Edible London’s work by visiting their website.