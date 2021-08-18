Sean Lock’s ‘amazing’ story of meeting Paul McCartney told by a comedian.

Sean Lock, who died today at the age of 58 following a battle with cancer, has left the comedy world in shock.

Stars including Jimmy Carr and Lee Mack have paid tribute to the much-loved British comic, describing him as a “genuine original in both comedy and life.”

Tony Way, the great comedian, has recently revealed a story about his connection with him on Twitter.

Sean Lock’s top ten jokes

Sean was the reason he met iconic artist Paul McCartney, according to the actor, who plays newspaper photographer Lenny in Ricky Gervais’ After Life.

“I met Paul McCartney due of Sean Lock, immediately after meeting Sean himself,” the message added.

“

He called out, “Oi Paul!” across Soho Square, and Paul waved back, came over, and chatted for half an hour.

“When he walked away, I asked, “How do you know him?” “I don’t,” Sean replied, “but he knows he’s Paul McCartney, doesn’t he?”

Fans on Twitter have reacted with laughter, claiming that the story wonderfully encapsulates the “comic genius.”

“I love that tale, I love all the stories about him, he’s obviously a genuinely lovely man and just naturally funny,” Clare remarked. “My heartfelt condolences on your loss.”

“Fabulous story, and I can picture him saying that lol. RIP,” Robert wrote.

“Wonderful narrative, encapsulating a hilarious genius,” Jim said. #RIPSeanLock”

Jane Fallon, the story’s author, also responded, saying, “I love this.”