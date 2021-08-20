Sean Lock was warned about skin cancer after a one-night stand revealed symptoms on his back.

Sean Lock found out he had cancer when a one-night partner noticed signs on his back in 1990.

According to Mirror Online, a woman named Tina alerted the comedian to a malformed tag on his skin, which he later determined to be a malignant melanoma.

The squad captain of the 8 Out of 10 Cats, who died last week at the age of 58 following a battle with cancer, had previously stated that this incident in 1990 saved his life.

“She stated there was something strange on my back,” he explained. I asked her what it looked like, and she described it as a black, malformed patch of skin with a crusty texture that was roughly the size of a 10p piece.

“I couldn’t tell you how long it had been there. There was nothing that would have drew my notice to it because it didn’t pain or itch.

“I never saw Tina after that, but if I ever do, the first thing I’ll tell her is that she saved my life.”

He blamed his ailment to his previous job as a laborer, which he had prior to comedy.

He got a job peeling concrete panels off buildings, following in his builder father’s footsteps, which meant he was outside for up to 12 hours a day.

The comedian joked that the construction site’s macho culture didn’t account for sun protection.

“You couldn’t ask a big Irish foreman, ‘Please could you rub some Ambre Solaire on my back?’” he told the Daily Mail.

Sean’s skin tag was hidden in the small of his back, so he couldn’t see it. However, once Tina informed Sean to the blemish, he saw a dermatologist, who promptly excised the melanoma.

Sean, on the other hand, stated he didn’t take the treatment seriously because he slept in and was late for his follow-up appointment.

Sean said he used to feel “invincible,” as if nothing could ever hurt him, and he had no idea the terms “malignant melanoma” signified cancer.

However, over the next five years, Sean claimed he heard of an increase in skin cancer cases, particularly among the elderly. “The summary has come to an end.”