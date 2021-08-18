Sean Lock, star of 8 Out of 10 Cats, died of cancer at the age of 58.

Sean Lock, a comedian, died of cancer at the age of 58.

The TV celebrity was a team captain on Jimmy Carr’s Channel 4 comic panel program 8 Out Of 10 Cats and its spin-off 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, and was known for his weird content and deadpan attitude.

He also acted in and wrote the hit BBC sitcom 15 Storeys High.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we must announce Sean Lock’s death,” his agent, Off The Kerb Productions, stated in a statement.

“He died of cancer at home, surrounded by his loved ones.

“Sean was one of the best comedians in Britain; his unlimited originality, rapid wit, and absurdist brilliance distinguished him as a singular voice in British comedy.t

“Sean was a loving husband and father to three children.

“All who knew Sean will be deeply saddened by his passing.

“We respectfully request that his family and children’s privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

“I’ve known this day was coming for some time, but it’s no less heartbreaking,” comedian Lee Mack, who was a close friend, said.

“In both comedy and life, he is a true original. I’ll miss him terribly.”

The comedian, who was born in Woking, Surrey, dropped out of school in the early 1980s to work on construction sites, but he contracted skin cancer, which he blamed on too much sun exposure. He recovered completely and went on to pursue a career in comedy.

In 1993, he had one of his first professional television appearances, co-starring with Rob Newman and David Baddiel on their hit show Newman And Baddiel In Pieces.

He script-edited Is It Bill Bailey? for BBC Two in 1998 and hosted 15 Minutes Of Misery on BBC Radio 4, which was later expanded into the TV series 15 Storeys High.

The sitcom revolved around a pessimistic man named Vince (played by Lock) and his flatmate Errol (played by Benedict Wong) who lived in a tower block.

Sean joined the panel show 8 Out Of 10 Cats in 2005 as a regular team leader, a position he kept for 18 seasons.

He hosted Channel from 2006 to 2007.