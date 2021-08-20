Sean Lock, 58, died of lung cancer following a two-year battle in secrecy.

Comedian Sean Lock died after a battle with lung cancer, according to his friend Bill Bailey.

In an interview with ITV, Bill revealed Sean’s secret fight, saying: “He had been diagnosed with lung cancer a few years ago and it was quite a blow at the time, particularly when it was pretty advanced.”

“In the previous few years, we’ve tried to make the most of it. We spent a lot of time together and went on a lot of adventures together. And he hasn’t stopped working.

“He’s an incredibly brave and difficult man who remained mentally strong throughout the entire ordeal. I’m simply thankful for the time we’ve spent together.”

Sean’s death was shockingly confirmed by his management on Wednesday, and hundreds of tributes have poured in from his fans and famous pals since then.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we must announce Sean Lock’s death,” his agent, Off The Kerb Productions, stated in a statement.

“He died of cancer at home, surrounded by his loved ones.

“Sean was one of the best comedians in Britain; his inexhaustible originality, rapid wit, and absurdist brilliance distinguished him as a singular voice in British comedy.

“Sean was a loving husband and father to three children.

“All who knew Sean will be deeply saddened by his passing.

“We respectfully request that his family and children’s privacy be respected at this difficult time.”