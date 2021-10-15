Sean Hannity criticizes liberals while wishing Bill Clinton well.

After former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized with sepsis on Thursday, Fox News host Sean Hannity wished him well, but then bashed leftists in the same address.

Clinton was brought to the Intensive Care Unit at the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday with a urinary tract infection that had spread to his bloodstream, a condition known as sepsis. His physicians say his condition is improving and that he is responding nicely to antibiotics.

On Thursday, Hannity invited Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marty Makary to the show to discuss the stunning news regarding Clinton. “We wish the president well,” the right-wing host said. “Of course, we have political differences.” “But unlike liberals, I actually care about human life,” he said straight after.

Hannity added in a separate speech on Fox yesterday: “Unlike liberals who despise all conservatives, we wish the former president well. They don’t seem to mind if they become sick.” Hannity has previously chastised Clinton on a variety of issues, including allegations of corruption and sexual assault.

Clinton was up and walking on Thursday, according to his physicians, and was in excellent spirits, talking to family and staff. They stated he’ll be kept in the hospital for tests.

“His white blood cell count is moving down after two days of treatment, and he is responding nicely to antibiotics,” the physicians added. “We’re hoping he’ll be able to return home soon.” Clinton was in California for a private event for his charity, according to his office, but he had been feeling weary on Tuesday and was sent to hospital following some tests.

Clinton will be given intravenous antibiotics until Friday, when he will most likely be shifted to oral medications, according to his physicians.

The former president has had health problems in the past. After experiencing chest symptoms and shortness of breath for several months, he underwent quadruple bypass surgery in 2004 at the age of 58. He said it was due to reflux and a lack of exercise at the time, but physicians discovered he had significant heart disease and blocked arteries, according to The New York Times.

Two arteries in Clinton’s chest and a vein in his leg had to be removed and then reattached to his body by surgeons. This is a condensed version of the information.