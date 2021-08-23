Sean Dyche responds to Jurgen Klopp’s Burnley outburst by claiming to be a Liverpool supporter.

Sean Dyche, the manager of Burnley, has responded to comments made by Jurgen Klopp over the weekend.

In their Premier League battle at Anfield on Saturday afternoon, Liverpool defeated the Clarets 2-0, maintaining their perfect start to the season after two games.

The Reds’ goals came from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane, and they will now prepare to face Chelsea at home next weekend.

Klopp was critical of a couple of Burnley players’ challenges during the match after the final whistle, mentioning two of them.

“Watch wrestling if you enjoy that kind of thing,” Klopp told BT Sport.

“We always have to be ready for a proper fight, and we were today,” he continued.

“With [Ashley] Barnes and [Chris] Wood, as well as Virgil [van Dijk]and Joel [Matip], you witnessed these struggles. I’m not convinced that these decisions are being made in the proper direction.

“It feels like we’re going back 10 to 15 years. You can defend the rules as they are, but you can’t defend these scenarios.

“Right now, the message is to let the game flow,” but no one is sure what that means.

‘We want to witness this football, but it’s simply too hazardous.’

Dyche claimed he didn’t mind Klopp’s opinion, but he did object to the Liverpool manager mentioning two of his players.

The Burnley manager went on to explain why he disagreed with Klopp’s assessment of the game’s current state.

When asked about Klopp’s comments, Dyche told LancsLive, “Every manager has the right to have their say, and he has certainly had his.”

“I believe the feedback has gone mostly in the opposite direction across football.

“You have an 800-900 game referee (Mike Dean) who didn’t give a card out, so it’s very weird how he can claim there were some improper challenges when you look at it like that, just factually.

“My greatest disappointment is not my point of view on the game; I believe every manager, coach, pundit, and fan has a point of view on the game.

“My disappointment is that he is naming guys when there is no reason for him to do so.

“Yes, we have.”

