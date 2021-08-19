Sean Dyche, Burnley manager, describes the “equation” required to beat Liverpool.

Sean Dyche, the manager of Burnley, has laid out the requirements his squad will need to continue their impressive recent record against Liverpool at Anfield.

With a 1-0 win in January, the Clarets snapped the Reds’ 68-game unbeaten home record and have only lost one of their last four visits.

Burnley started the season with a 2-1 loss at home to Brighton and are likely to fight relegation from the Premier League this season.

And Dyche concedes that Liverpool’s improving form and injury list make it difficult for his side to recreate last season’s Anfield shock when they meet Jurgen Klopp’s side on Saturday.

The Burnley manager stated, “I don’t think it makes you more optimistic.” “We got them at the right time and performed exceptionally well.

“That’s the formula you’ll need. We’ll need to use the same formula.

“Winning games in these places is quite difficult. You must put forth a lot of effort. When you have the ball, you must optimize and maximize your opportunities.

“They had some injuries last season, and we lost Van Dijk, who is a Rolls Royce player, and we caught them at a slower time and earned the right to win a game. There’s no assurance that we’ll do it again.”

While Dyche acknowledges that goalkeeper Nick Pope will have his hands full, he is convinced that his squad will assault Liverpool, having scored in each of their last five games at Anfield.

“Every player is crucial, but if it gets past your defensive line to Popey, he has to perform his job,” Burnley manager Sean Dyche said.

“However, the best kind of defense, albeit difficult while playing in the Premier League away from home, is to attack.

“It’s about how many various attacking possibilities you can come up with and how many different ways you can attack, or attack enough to make the enemy doubt you. It’s not an easy assignment, but it’s absolutely one of our goals.”

Burnley's visit will be the first time Liverpool has played in front of a full house.