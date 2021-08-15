Seamus Coleman pursues an Everton supporter, implying a new role for Duncan Ferguson.

Everton kicked off the Rafa Benitez era with a 3-1 victory over Southampton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Before the game, the new manager received a standing ovation from the crowd as he prepared for his first official game in charge of the club, but his side fell down to an Adam Armstrong goal.

The Blues, on the other hand, fought in the second half and equalized soon after the break, thanks to Richarlison’s deflected shot off the underside of the bar.

A magnificent Abdoulaye Doucoure strike enthralled the crowd, and Dominic Calvert-diving Lewin’s header ensured Everton would take all three points.

For the first time since March 2020, Goodison Park was packed with fans, but certain moments may have been missed by those returning to their seats.

We’ve identified five items that may have gone unnoticed.

Before kickoff, the atmosphere inside Goodison Park was electrifying, reaching a fever pitch as the siren and Z-Cars blared out over the speakers once more.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who was clearly happy to see supporters back in their seats as the team lined up before the game, had a radiant smile over his face.

Benitez, of course, received a standing ovation from the crowd as Goodison Park gave their complete support to their new manager ahead of the encounter.

However, just before the game began, the manager took some time to give his striker some last-minute instructions.

With just seconds to go before kick-off, Benitez crept onto the pitch and spoke into Calvert-ear Lewin’s as he went through his customary pre-match routine.

Maybe he was just advising him to stay in the box because the next match would have all the crosses a striker could ever want!

One exciting feature of the match was the possibility of Duncan Ferguson playing a new position.

For a long time, the former Blues striker has been a regular fixture on the sidelines, and his impact has grown in recent years.

Ferguson was frequently seen up while Carlo Ancelotti was in charge and the Everton star was his assistant manager. “The summary has come to an end.”