Seal Sighting in London Garden Sparks Public Advice from Animal Welfare Group

A rare yet increasingly common event has taken place in south-west London, where a local woman discovered a seal resting in her garden. Naomi Cassman, a resident of Twickenham, was initially concerned when she found the animal early in January, fearing it might be unwell. However, animal welfare experts soon reassured her, explaining that seals often use the area as a feeding spot before resting on land to digest.

Speaking about the encounter, Cassman described the seal as appearing content while resting on an island opposite her boat. “It’s really rare but it’s becoming more common,” she said, adding that she had witnessed other wildlife transitions, including sightings of minks, herons, and even a mother and baby dolphin two years ago. “It’s like living in a Disney film,” she joked.

Thames Seal Watch Urges Caution

While the encounter may seem magical, wildlife organizations like Thames Seal Watch urge caution. They advise Londoners not to approach seals if spotted, as they are easily frightened and can become dangerous when threatened. Cassman echoed this advice, saying, “Seals are really frightened of people, much more frightened than we are of them. Unless you go up to them, they’re dangerous then. Just leave them alone.”

This incident follows a widely circulated video on Facebook showing a seal along a river path between Richmond and Kew, sparking local concern over the animal’s welfare. Thames Seal Watch responded, confirming that the particular seal in question was well-known to them and appeared to be in good health. “Seals spend time both in the water and hauled out on land to rest,” the organization noted, reassuring the public that this behavior is typical.

With seal sightings in London becoming more frequent, Thames Seal Watch is working to track these animals’ movements, though it remains unclear whether the sightings involve multiple seals or a small group. They are actively collecting data to better understand their patterns.

The welfare group also warned that in urban areas like London, it is especially important to give seals plenty of space. They advised locals to keep dogs on leads and avoid sharing live locations, as this could attract crowds and increase the risk of disturbance. Anyone who comes across a seal in an accessible area is encouraged to contact the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) at 01825 765546 for assistance.

In response to the growing number of seal sightings, Thames Seal Watch is planning to launch a public course to educate locals about seals and the best practices for coexisting with these marine mammals.