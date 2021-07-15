Seagulls attack individuals, resembling a scene from Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds.

The seagull population in the Wirral has been compared to a scene from Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece The Birds.

People have reported seeing “swarms” of seagulls “squawking at five a.m. and all day,” leading them to wonder if there are more birds in the region than usual.

Bird droppings have also been a problem on autos, with one sad event involving someone’s arm.

“We live in Leasowe, and the seagull population seems to have exploded; it’s like Blackpool most days,” one remarked.

“I’m not complaining; I enjoy the cacophony, but there must be a reason for it; some days it feels like a scene from Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds.”

“[Seagulls] are truly challenging me today, one s*** down my arm previously as well, I better get good luck,” another added.

“They have been flying low right at us, especially when we have the dog with us, for a number of weeks at least now,” another said of their dangerous behavior.

“At times, it can be rather intimidating. I stroll along, occasionally spinning the dog’s lead above my head. This keeps them from coming too close. They’re terrifying birds, and they’re fairly large.”

A frightening seagull attacked a guy earlier last month, leaving him with bloody head wounds, according to the ECHO.

Natalie Stewart, 28, said her father was left’shocked’ after being pounced on while walking his new puppy along Widnes’ Upton Bridle Path.

“It was on top of the lamppost as it always is, squawking incredibly loudly, and then it swooped,” she told the ECHO.

“He stooped down to escape it and just kept walking, and then all of a sudden it smacked him in the back of the head.

“It had obviously gone up, turned around, and then slammed into him from behind.”

However, Wirral Council reported that it has had no more complaints than normal, and Natural England, which issues permits to control bird populations when necessary, verified that no applications for seagull control in Merseyside had been received.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) was determined to make an impression.