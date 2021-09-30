Scumbags shatter the window of a café and steal money.

After “two scumbags” shattered the window of his Gateacre café and stole the till with money inside, the owner is “mad.”

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, two males broke into Nourish on Gateacre brow.

“How could someone do this to someone who just wants to make a livelihood and work hard, and they have the arrogance to break in and nick my till?” said Rob Allen, who is in his late 40s.

On September 28, a neighbor called Rob around 2.30 a.m. to inform him that his 12-month-old café had been broken into.

When Rob arrived, the front glass had been smashed, the till had been removed, and £500 had been left inside.

He reckons the crime cost him £2,000 in total, which includes the stolen till, lost revenue from closing for a day, and money spent cleaning the café and replacing the window.

Rob is grateful to Taylor’s Glass, who arrived half an hour after he called them at 4 a.m. to board up the shop. By 3 p.m. that day, he had a new pane of glass installed.

The café owner is likewise relieved to be in such a welcoming neighborhood.

“This business in this location has such a terrific community,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“Everyone in the neighborhood came over and said, ‘If there’s anything we can do, we’ll help,’ and it’s just amazing.

“We are overwhelmed by the level of support we have received from the community.”

The robbery is being investigated by the police.

“At around 2.50am on Tuesday 28 September officers were alerted to a report of a burglary on Gateacre Brow in Liverpool,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

“Two criminals broke into a Gateacre Brow coffee shop and stole around £500 in cash. They fled the scene after exiting the property through a window.

“At this time, no arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook with the reference number 21000673717.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 to provide information.