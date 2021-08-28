Scrotum frogs, which are endangered, are on display at the zoo as part of a conservation effort.

In an effort to save the species from extinction, a British zoo has put twenty endangered “scrotum frogs” on exhibit. Despite challenges such as pollution and poaching, zoo researchers aim to find new strategies to help the species recover.

The arrival of the frogs was announced on Twitter by Chester Zoo in England on Wednesday. An informative video about the strange-looking amphibians was attached to the tweet, which has received nearly 3,000 views.

The zoo tweeted, “[Twenty] of the world’s LARGEST aquatic frogs have just gone on display at #TheZoo for the very FIRST time.” “This is how they got their pretty awful moniker… the scrotum frog.”

NEW FROGS MAKE A SURPRISING APPEARANCE!

For the first first time, 20 of the world’s LARGEST aquatic frogs have gone on display at #TheZoo.

This is how they got their very unpleasant moniker, the scrotum frog! pic.twitter.com/PpeCE0z0ti

August 25, 2021 — Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo)

The official name of the frogs, according to the film, is the Lake Titicaca water frog. The term “scrotum frogs” refers to the “saggy folds of extra skin” that they employ to acquire oxygen from the waters of Peru’s and Bolivia’s Lake Titicaca.

According to Sky News, the zoo has teamed up with Peru’s Cayetano Heredia University and Bolivia’s Alcide d’Orbigny of the Natural History Museum to not only save the frogs but also “ensure the future of the lake.”

Poaching and water pollution are two big dangers to the species, according to a National Geographic story published in 2019.

According to the journal, some Peruvians believe that a “tonic” known as “frog juice” can heal a range of ailments, including asthma and osteoporosis. Some people drink it as an aphrodisiac.

The juice is made up of raw frogs combined with other ingredients including maca root and honey, as the name suggests. It has gained popularity despite the lack of scientific data to support its usefulness.

Water frogs from Lake Titicaca are the preferred species for this cure, and as a result, they are poached and sold to individuals who make frog juice.

Pollution also puts the species’ survival at jeopardy. In 2016, approximately 10,000 frogs were discovered dead near the banks of a river, according to the same story. This is a condensed version of the information.