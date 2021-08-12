Scream therapy irritated city neighbors, so singer had to relocate to the country.

For the sake of her neighbors, a singer was forced to leave the city and relocate to the countryside. Her piercing screams — the only solution for her great anxiety – had become distressing.

Brocarde, 38, whose real name is Alayna Salter, recently relocated to rural Oxfordshire from London, where she claims others assumed she was crazy or calling for help whenever she practiced her “scream therapy.”

“The only thing that calms me down is screaming,” Brocarde, who is single, added.

Scream therapy, according to Brocarde, has helped her cope with stress and anxiety. (PA Real Life/Brocarde)

“It’s such a nice way to let go and relieve all that stress I’ve been holding on to,” she continued.

Patients like Brocarde are urged to emit unrestrained screams as part of a type of psychotherapy known as “primal therapy.”

“I’ve always been anxious,” she explained, “but it started to grow worse a few of years ago.”

Brocarde claims that during her scream therapy sessions, individuals have attempted to save her. (PA Real Life/Brocarde)

“I had awful stage fright, and I would get all worked up and worried about all the things that could go wrong before a show,” she continued.

“I got to the point where I was overthinking about performing and stepping on stage, which was making me nervous.”

Fortunately, her musician, Jared, recommended that she try primal therapy, which she did.

Screaming, according to the artist, is the only thing that helps her deal with her anxieties. (PA Real Life/Brocarde)

“He’s always coming up with crazy ideas, like tarantula treatment, where you put spiders all over your body to cure anxiety,” she explained.

“I can’t think of anything worse for my anxiety than a swarm of tarantulas crawling across my skin, but the screaming notion sounded intriguing, so I decided to give it a shot.”

Brocarde chose a peaceful area in the countryside and yelled into an empty field, finding the experience completely liberating.

Neighbors would beat on the door during her scream therapy sessions in her London apartment. (PA Real Life/Brocarde)

“It’s incredibly liberating, and I found it to be extremely,” she added.

