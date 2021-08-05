Scrambler yobs wreak havoc on the neighborhood’s streets, prompting neighbors to call the cops.

Following a weekend of “nuisance” from scrambler bikes, mopeds, and motorcycles, vehicles were seized, and one rider was sent to court.

Officers from St Helens’ targeted team were notified to “several complaints” of scrambler bikes and mopeds in the Clock Face and Dream site areas of the borough on Friday evening, July 30.

One of the mopeds involved was found, and Merseyside Police said they were looking for the other vehicles and riders. A quad bike rider was also stopped and issued a for driving related issues in the same region that same evening.

The St Helens targeting team confiscated two motorbikes “causing nuisance” in the Clock Face, Bold and Dream site area the next day, Saturday, July 31, and claimed one of the riders now has “a day in court to look forward to.”

The vehicles were confiscated as part of Operation Brookdale, a police initiative aimed at reducing the harm caused by the unlawful and anti-social use of off-road motorcycles in Merseyside communities.

“Targeted Team officers have responded this evening to numerous reports of scrambler bikes & mopeds causing nuisance in the #clockface & #Dreamsite areas we have recovered 1 of the mopeds involved & are actively seeking the others & the riders #OpBrookdale #StHelens,” @MerPolStHelens said in a tweet on Friday.

“Targeted Team Officers remain in the #Bold #Clockface #Dreamsite area this evening responding to reports of Scrambler bikes causing nuisance and we have just stopped & issued the rider of 1 of these Quad Bikes a traffic ticket for driving related matters #OpBrookdale #StHelens,” they tweeted later that evening.

“After reports of them causing nuisance in the #Clockface #Dreamsite #Bold areas this Saturday afternoon, Targeted Team officers have seized the below 2 x motorbikes & 1 of the riders now has a day in court to look forward to!! #StHelens #OpBrookdale

Prior to publication, Merseyside Police were approached for more information.