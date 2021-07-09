Scrambler yobs turned a park and football pitch into a race track.

According to residents in the area, yobs “destroyed” a popular park and playing field.

Several nights last week, Deansgate Park in Formby was “transformed into a race track,” with tales of quad and scrambler bikes “ragging about” it.

Fly-tipping, tree felling, and human waste spotted on gates and shrubs have also been reported by neighbors.

Formby Junior Football Club is based at Deansgate Park, which conducts training and sports for children aged 4 to 18, of various levels.

One man, who did not want to be identified, told the ECHO: “It’s usually such a lovely park, but it’s being desecrated right in front of our eyes.

“This is extremely stressful for local residents who use this park on a daily basis.”

He further alleged that yobs on scamblers and quad bikes were turning the area into a race track.

This week, Merseyside Police confirmed reports of antisocial behavior in the park.

According to the ECHO, a police spokeswoman said: “It was reported on Wednesday and Thursday (July 7 and 8) that groups of juveniles were riding quad bikes and scrambler bikes in an anti-social way in the park.

“Officers were dispatched to the area in response to the reports, but the bikers had already fled when they arrived.

“We’ve increased patrols in the area in response to the concerns, and any anti-social behavior should be reported to the police.

Inspector Graham Fisher of the Community Policing Unit said: “We will not accept anti-social behavior anywhere on Merseyside, and we recognize the pain that the usage of scrambler bikes in our parks can cause.

“This week, we responded to anti-social behavior reports in the Deansgate Park area, and we will continue to act on all information provided by the Formby community.”

A party of Travellers has been staying on the site in recent days, according to the ECHO.

We are aware of travellers on Deansgate Park, Formby, and will be following the legal process to ensure they are moved on, according to a Sefton Council spokesperson.

“With current resources, our Green Sefton team will attempt to restore the park to its previous state as much as feasible.

Sefton Council does not support it.