Scousers wish they could bring back iconic nightclubs, bars, and pubs.

Pubs, restaurants, and cafés returned last week, providing outdoor service to a steady stream of customers who had been missing their favorite hangout spots.

With doors reopening this week and patrons enjoying a sense of normalcy, several of the city’s most popular locations are once again crowded.

We asked The Washington Newsday readers about their favorite pubs and nightclubs they hope they could return to when several of our favorite locations reopened this week.

Hundreds of readers sent stories about nights spent with friends dancing, drinking, and laughing.

After all of this reminiscing, readers wished that some of their favorite places might reopen for just one more night.

Many individuals stated they missed Cream, the legendary nightclub known for its outstanding DJ sets that helped put Liverpool on the map.

“Cream, theoretically,” Ruth MJ wrote, “but I’m way too old and weary to stay up past 10pm these days.”

Others wished The Krazyhouse might be brought back.

“Krazyhouse!” exclaimed Heather Francis. I spent a lot of nights there, and I have a lot of interesting recollections! ”

Along with Krazyhouse and Cream, many readers wanted the Pleasure Rooms and Gatsby’s to return.

“Gatsby’s, Victoria Street,” wrote Rob Blu. On Saturdays, all of the lads used to go there after returning home from away games. In the late 1970s and early 1980s, we had a lot of fun.”

While some wished to bring back their favorite nightclubs, others yearned for the neighborhood pubs where they used to hang out.

Throughout the decades, there have been 25 classic photographs of Liverpool's vanished clubs.

View the photo gallery

“A really old bar, not many people will remember it, but the Beacon Light on Beacon Lane L5,” Dougie Hannah commented.

“Loved the 008, in Spellow Lane, on a Friday night [it was]like being in someone’s front room,” Carol Long said. “Wonderful memories.”

“The ancient post office, nice tiny pub [with]great atmosphere and even better staff,” Julie Dobie added.

“The New Penny Farthing,” remarked Ben Flack. On one of my excursions to Liverpool, I had such a good chuckle in there.”

Many readers, in addition to pubs, wished they could bring back locations where they had great gigs, with many wishing to reopen the original Cavern Club.

