Scousers react to the loss of UNESCO World Heritage status by saying, “Perhaps we can now become the city we should be.”

Following a secret ballot today, Liverpool was removed from the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization added the city to the list in 2004. (UNESCO).

Liverpool was one of just 32 World Heritage sites in the UK, joining landmarks throughout the world such as the Taj Mahal, Egypt’s Pyramids, and Canterbury Cathedral on the elite list.

After a report stated that “inadequate governance processes, mechanisms, and regulations for new developments in and around the World Heritage property” resulted in “serious deterioration and irreversible loss of attributes,” the committee, made up of representatives from 21 countries, was asked to make a decision on Liverpool’s continued inclusion on the list.

Committee chairman Tian Xuejun announced the decision today, saying that 20 votes were cast, with 13 in favor of losing the city’s heritage classification.

Five people voted no, and two ballot papers were deemed invalid.

The development of the abandoned dock region, which includes Everton FC’s Bramley Moore Stadium, is said to have contributed to the city’s deletion.

Mayor Joanne Anderson has subsequently expressed her displeasure with the decision, calling it “hugely disappointing and concerning.”

“I find it unfathomable that UNESCO would prefer Bramley Moore Dock to remain a derelict wasteland rather than contribute positively to the city’s and citizens’ futures,” she said.

“I’ll now try to bring all of the UK historical bodies together in a round table to build a good future with more investment,” she says.

UNESCO isn’t required for Liverpool to be a ‘great’ city, according to many inhabitants.

"Liverpool is a wonderful and dynamic city," Jane Lindley wrote on The Washington Newsday's Facebook page. "I enjoy coming here and will continue to do so."

“It’s a tragedy, but Liverpool’s heritage, which spans centuries, will remain even if the World Heritage status isn’t approved,” Catherine Katy Leuz remarked. Liverpool is a fantastic city with fantastic people, and that won’t change!”

"Our city will always be beautiful, visitors will still come!" said a third, Colette Robinson. "If that's the case, we'll be able to move forward."