‘Scousers don’t get knocked out,’ says Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett, who wins his UFC debut by knockout in the first round.

In his UFC debut, Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett overcame early difficulties to knock out Luigi Vendramini in the first round.

After seeing his training partner and close friend Molly McCann win the prelims by a unanimous vote, Pimblett jumped at the chance to compete on the greatest platform.

Even without a full house, Pimblett’s enthusiastic walk out set the tone, as he looked in great shape as he made his way to the Octagon.

In the early exchanges, Daniel Cormier pointed out that Pimblett was holding his hands far too low, and the Scouser was hit with a massive blow from Vendramini that stunned the Next Generation MMA star.

In the latter minutes of the round, Pimblett was able to dispel the cobwebs and regain his composure.

After settling in, Pimblett jumped at the opportunity after rocking Vendramini, displaying patience and accuracy to pick his shot and record a first-round knockout in his UFC debut.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping mentioned Pimblett’s chin blow, to which the fan favorite replied in his post-fight interview, “You know my saying lad, I’m a scouser, we don’t get knocked out.”

Before his debut, the Baddy promised to control the UFC, projecting a Conor McGregor-like surge throughout the sport and believing he is the new UFC division’s main man.

“I’m here to take over, I’m the new cash cow, I’m the new main man on the roster,” says the newcomer. I’d better be ready to play next week. After seeing his knockout again on the big screen, he commented, “People will be calling me out.”

Pimblett’s stock has risen even higher in the United Kingdom, and the UFC will be eager to capitalize on his fan following with a UK-based event.

After his victory, Pimblett told The Washington Newsday that he hopes to one day fill Anfield, and he issued a strong message to UFC president Dana White.

“Let’s get back to the UK, Dana,” he continued, “and I’ll blow the roof off that gaff.”