Scouser’s bathroom business, which he began in his parents’ shed, is now worth £1 billion.

Many of Merseyside’s multi-millionaires came from humble beginnings, and Mark Radcliffe, whose company recently passed the £1 billion mark, is no exception.

In 2000, Mark, 42, of Southport, started Victorian Plumbing out of his parents’ shed.

According to Mirror Online, the company, which is one of the UK’s largest bathroom websites, is now valued over £1 billion after its stock market debut today (June 22).

Sportscar enthusiast Mark, his mother and father Carole and George, and brother Neil all walked away with a large sum of money.

After selling £266 million worth of shares, they were already in the black.

However, their victory today has left them with a stake worth about £600 million, surpassing the Queen’s estimated £365 million fortune.

Today is a “landmark day” in the firm’s history, according to Mark.

“My parents couldn’t financially support me, but they assisted me in other ways,” he explained.

“I was lucky in that my mother prepared breakfast, lunch, and dinner for me every day.

“I got up at seven a.m., wandered out to the garden shed, and worked until 10 p.m. to midnight for the first six years.”

“It didn’t feel like a struggle at all. It was a thrilling experience.”

Mark had always been a diligent worker, even lying about his age to gain a job collecting eggs in a battery farm when he was only ten years old.

He also did paper rounds and had part-time jobs at McDonald’s and Tesco as a teenager.

Asked in 2017 if he every thought he would be a big success, he said: “Yes, I did.

“From the age of 18 I used to say to my mother: ‘By the time I am 25, I will have a Ferrari’.

“When I bought my Ferrari I had just turned 26.”

From the shed, the business moved to a headquarters in Formby, and relocated to a new base in Skelmersdale last year.

The firm now employs more than 500 staff across seven locations including, Manchester and Birmingham.

Mark banked £212million by selling a chunk of shares through today’s stock market listing, and still owns 45% of the company.

Neil Radcliffe, 40, the firm’s product director, received £42million and retains a 9% stake.

Carole and George sold £12million worth of shares and. Summary ends.