Scousers are England’s most generous tippers.

According to a new survey, Liverpool residents are the most generous tippers in England.

Almost half of Scousers believe they always tip, even if they are dissatisfied with the service.

According to the 2021 annual tipping index, conducted by card payments specialist takepayments Limited, 47 percent of individuals in Liverpool will always tip.

As a result, Liverpool is the best city in England for tipping.

Liverpool is ranked third in the United Kingdom, behind Glasgow (55 percent) and Edinburgh (51 percent ).

More than 2,000 people were polled to see how they felt about tipping before and during the outbreak.

Despite the perception that Brits are bad tippers, the research indicated that only 7% of us never leave a tip.

Over a third of Britons (34%) always tip, and three out of five (59%) tip if they are pleased with the level of service.

Half of the Liverpudlians who don’t tip say it’s because they can’t afford it, while the other half say it’s because they believe companies should pay hospitality workers more.

When asked why they tip, over two-thirds (63 percent) say it’s to express that they’re happy with the service, and more than two-fifths (45 percent) say it’s because they like the person giving the service.

More over half of Liverpudlians (42%) indicated they would leave a tip if they were dissatisfied with the service.

The following are the top tippers in the UK, based on those who indicate they always leave a tip:

Glasgow has 55% of the population.

Edinburgh has 51% of the vote.

Liverpool has 47 percent of the vote.

Newcastle has 42 percent of the vote.

Manchester has 35% of the population.

Bristol’s percentage is 34%.

Sheffield has a 33 percent population.

32 percent in Plymouth

Oxford University: 31%

Norwich has a 24 percent population.