Scouse mother is enraged by her daughter’s selection on Family Fortunes.

After pushing her kid into the wrong response on Family Fortunes, a mother from Liverpool stated she was “furious” with her daughter.

Gino D’Campo, the host of the ITV gameshow, was forced to flee when The Jones family got into an altercation over an X Factor question.

The family had a chance to dethrone their Nottingham rivals, The Bakers, by naming one of Simon Cowell’s most popular talent show winners.

Shane Ward was adamant that The Jones would win the round, and his daughter Amy knew it would be “response number three.”

Mum Fran had wanted to accompany James Arthur, but she opted to follow Amy’s lead because she was insistent.

Shane Ward was not on the board, thus Amy lost out, and to make matters worse, James Arthur was on the board of individuals surveyed.

“Fuming,” Fran, a supermarket checkout worker, said to Gino. I’m no longer with them; I’m on my own.”

Amy, who had hoped to win a large sum of money to enable her and her partner Liam purchase their own home, burst out laughing and said, “I’m going to have to move out now.”

Gino hid behind his cards before going to an ad break and added, “Get Fran a cup of tea.” While the family argued amusingly with each other, Gino hid behind his cards before heading to an ad break and added, “Get Fran a cup of tea.”

The family lost out to the Bakers in the end, but Fran did win a luxury vacation as one of the extra prizes, which she and Carl could use as their long-awaited honeymoon after marrying seven years ago.

Despite not moving on to compete for ‘big money,’ the family of self-confessed gameshow addicts walked away with little over £200.

*Family Fortunes airs Sundays at 7 p.m. on ITV and is also available on ITV Player.