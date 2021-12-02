SCOTUS Should End Abortions ‘After All the Money Raised,’ Laura Ingraham Says.

According to Laura Ingraham of Fox News, the Supreme Court Justice should overturn Roe v Wade because of all the money raised in favour of bringing abortion bans to state legislatures.

Her remarks came as oral arguments in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization began before the Supreme Court Justice. This lawsuit concerns Mississippi’s near-total prohibition of abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Mississippi has petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

On Wednesday, Ingraham told Texas Senator Ted Cruz that the Supreme Court Justice should “do the right thing here, the constitutional thing” by overturning Roe v. Wade. The two both agreed that abortion has historically been a contentious subject in the United States.

By a 7-2 ruling in 1973, the court determined that there was a constitutional right to abortion. In 1992, the matter of Planned Parenthood v. Casey was brought up again, and the decision was reaffirmed.

Cruz commented on the Roe v. Wade case, saying: “That judgment, more than any other in contemporary history, has wreaked havoc on our country.

“Now I’m hoping, and I believe there’s reason to hope, that the outcome of today’s debate will be the court finally conceding that Roe was a mistake and overruling it, which is the correct thing to do.

“It’s exactly what I’ve urged the court to do, leaving the decision to the state legislature.”

To change things, Ingraham interjected to urge that Congress should consider circumscribing the court’s jurisdiction.

She stated, ” “Senator, I’m sorry, but after all the money raised, the federalist society, and all these fat cat dinners, if we have six Republican appointees on this court, I’m upset.

“If this court of six justices can’t do the right thing, the constitutional thing, I believe it’s time to do what Robert Bork said, which is to limit this court’s jurisdiction.

“And if they want to blow it up, it is the only way to finally change things. Because this cannot be tolerated; it is mad.” Cruz agreed and went into more depth on the authority Congress has to override the decision of the Supreme Court. This is a condensed version of the information.