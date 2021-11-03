ScottishPower, the world’s largest energy company, is leading the charge to become more environmentally friendly.

A GREEN ENERGY REVOLUTION is sweeping the United Kingdom, changing the way we heat our homes and run our automobiles.

Liverpool City Region is one of the frontrunners in the race to a Net Zero Carbon future, ready to take on the challenge.

Mayor Steve Rotheram of Metro has set a goal for the region to achieve Net Zero by 2040, ten years ahead of the national goal.

Liverpool is positioned itself for a pioneering green future, pressing ahead with emission-reducing projects to become the renewable energy coast, after playing such an important role in the country’s nautical past.

The mayor has stated that achieving this target will necessitate a deliberate team effort, which is why the region is collaborating with Scottish Power to achieve its lofty aim. Scottish Power has pledged its commitment to the fight against climate change by becoming the UK’s first integrated energy company to generate 100% green electricity.

As part of this, it created the Zero Carbon Communities initiative in Liverpool, which aims to assist residents and businesses in preparing for the shift in the areas that will have the greatest impact on them: transportation and heating.

Without strong, reliable energy networks that will bring the greener, cleaner electricity into Liverpool’s city and town centers and neighborhoods, the city would be unable to meet its goal. With world leaders gathering in Glasgow for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, in which ScottishPower is a major partner, the region is pushing ahead with plans to install the half-a-million or more electric vehicle charging points required in residential areas, as well as train stations, supermarkets, cinemas, and high streets where they are most accessible.

Almost 550,000 homes will progressively migrate from gas to electric heating, supplied by newly installed heat pumps, during the specified timeframe.

Green energy projects in the Liverpool City Region are also benefiting from a £23.5 million grant from energy regulator Ofgem’s Green Recovery Investment Fund, thanks to SP Energy Networks, which is part of the ScottishPower group.

Over the following 18 months, that money will be invested in 16 green energy projects around Liverpool, Cheshire, and Warrington.