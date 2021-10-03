Scottish, Welsh, and Northern Ireland governments have criticised the DWP’s Universal Credit scheme.

The leaders of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland have urged the government to abandon plans to cut Universal Credit this week, citing concerns over a “cost of living crisis.”

At the start of the coronavirus epidemic, a temporary pay increase of £20 per week was implemented, but it is slated to expire on Wednesday. Millions of people across the UK will face a “unprecedented squeeze” on household budgets, according to leaders of the three devolved nations.

Charities and opposition parties have slammed the plan, and a number of Conservative MPs have raised grave worries about the impact on low-income families.

The heads of the Conservative Party wrote a joint letter to Boris Johnson, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford, and Northern Ireland’s First and Deputy First Ministers, Paul Givan and Michelle O’Neill, as the party gathered in Blackpool for their annual party conference, saying there was still time for a change of heart.

“Your government is severing this lifeline at a time when the country is experiencing a serious cost-of-living crisis,” it stated.

“This winter, millions of people will face an unsustainable mix of rising food and energy prices, rising inflation, the end of the furlough scheme, and an impending increase in National Insurance costs.

“There is no justification for slashing such vital support at a time when households across the UK are suffering unprecedented financial strains.”

The presidents of the devolved nations also slammed Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans for a £500 million hardship fund to provide discretionary payments to the poorest people, calling it “wholly unacceptable” as a replacement for the £6 billion increase.

“We must first guarantee the needs of our most vulnerable are met to support a genuine recovery from this pandemic,” they stated.

“By reducing the ability of six million individuals to make ends meet, this cut threatens to derail the recovery.

“It is not too late for you to rethink your choice to take money from the weakest members of society at a time when they are experiencing severe cost-of-living pressures.”

“The removal of this modest,” Mr Givan remarked in response to the letter.

