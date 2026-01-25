Scottish Water to Increase Bills by 8.67% in April

Scottish Water has confirmed that household water and wastewater bills will rise by 8.67% starting in April. The increase will add an average of £42 to the annual charge, bringing the total to £532 for the typical household in Scotland.

Higher Costs to Support Vital Infrastructure Upgrades

The publicly-owned company has stated that the price hike is essential to maintain services for over five million customers and to fund necessary infrastructure improvements. With increasing pressure on Scotland’s water and wastewater system—due in part to growing demand and more frequent extreme weather events—Scottish Water is prioritising investments to ensure reliable service. The challenges have been exacerbated by a series of factors, including the region’s driest start to the year in six decades, which saw rainfall at just 59% of usual levels, along with a significant spike in daily water demand by 100 million litres.

Scottish Water’s CEO, Alex Plant, acknowledged that any price increase is unwelcome but stressed that the funds will be reinvested into the system. “As a publicly-owned organisation, every penny our customers pay goes into improving services for people in Scotland—from tackling ageing pipes to responding to ever more extreme weather,” Plant commented. He further explained that sustainable investment now will help prevent higher costs in the future.

The increase adheres to limits set by the Water Industry Commission for Scotland (WICS), which regulates the sector. Households across Scotland pay water and wastewater charges via their council tax bills, with costs determined by the council tax band of their home.