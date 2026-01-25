Scottish Vlogger Discovers Hidden Charms of UK’s Most Remote Hotel

On the farthest edge of the UK, a Scottish travel vlogger recently discovered a side of the most remote accommodation in the country that most people wouldn’t expect. Ruth Aisling, who has been documenting her adventures across Scotland on YouTube after 12 years living abroad, found herself on Fair Isle—a small, isolated island located between Orkney and Shetland.

Fair Isle, home to just around 50 residents, is renowned for its stunning birdwatching opportunities, especially for those keen on seeing migrating species traveling from Scandinavia and Iceland. However, Aisling’s stay at the Fair Isle Bird Observatory, a once-exclusive haven now open to tourists, revealed a much deeper connection to the island and its people than just birdlife.

A Stay Beyond Birdwatching

“Getting here isn’t always straightforward,” Aisling remarked in her video. “The weather decides everything.” Despite this, the vlogger was captivated by the island’s distinct charm once she arrived. Offering more than just basic lodging, the Bird Observatory feels like an extended home, providing cozy rooms, delicious meals, and a genuine sense of community.

Open from May through October, the Observatory charges £169 per night for a room, which includes all meals. Despite its remote location, the accommodation is equipped with private bathrooms and showers, with toiletries provided. Aisling was particularly impressed with the food: “The food here has been absolutely incredible. They’ve catered for all my dietary requirements without any issue,” she shared. Meals such as homemade soups, lasagna, and dishes made from locally caught fish were daily highlights.

The island’s only bar, a popular spot with locals, also provides a broad selection of drinks, including a variety of Orkney beers. For Aisling, the highlight of the stay was the view from her window. “Every morning, I woke up and looked at this,” she said, showing her 224,000 subscribers the breathtaking panorama that greeted her each day.

For those interested in a more hands-on experience, Aisling also took part in knitting workshops during her stay, learning about the island’s famous Fair Isle knitting tradition. Visitors can join various activities, from birdwatching to crafting, making it a destination for more than just nature enthusiasts.

Steve Holgate, the observatory’s manager, echoed Aisling’s sentiments. “The island is beautiful. You think it’s small and there’s not much to do, but it’s always busy. There’s something for everyone here,” he explained, noting that the island’s transport links are often subject to unpredictable weather, though visitors rarely get stranded for long.

Fair Isle, known for its diverse birdlife—including puffins, kititwakes, and gannets—also boasts a rich cultural scene. The island is accessible via a ferry or a short flight from Tingwall airport, with the ferry taking about two and a half hours and the flight lasting less than 30 minutes. Despite its remoteness, Fair Isle remains a vibrant community that offers guests both tranquility and activity in equal measure.

Commenters on Aisling’s video expressed interest in the peaceful retreat. One fan wrote, “I love the idea of getting away from the noise of the city to somewhere quiet and relaxing like that. It would be so good.” Another added, “What a beautiful place, I would love to see all those puffins in person.”