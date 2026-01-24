Scottish Tourist Missing in Thailand for Three Weeks Found Safe

A Scottish tourist who had been missing in Thailand for nearly three weeks has been found safe, bringing relief to his family and friends.

Kenny Robertson, a 58-year-old from Paisley, was reported missing on January 5, 2026, after losing contact with his loved ones during his solo trip. The last time his family heard from him was when he checked in at Bangkok Airport on that day. On January 8, Robertson sent a brief email to a friend, but no further contact followed, sparking growing concern.

After launching an online appeal, Robertson’s close friend, Jordan McLeod, confirmed that he had been located safely. “Kenny has been found safe and well. He has been in contact and is safe,” McLeod told the Record. “The family is sorting out the details with the authorities, but we are just so happy that he has been found. Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word.”

Disappearance Details

Kenny’s disappearance had been particularly concerning as it was out of character for him to not stay in touch with family during his travels. He had been planning a solo tour across Thailand before volunteering at a dog sanctuary, but the lack of communication raised alarms. His family had feared the worst, urging expats and tourists in Thailand to help track him down by sharing any information with the UK’s Foreign Office.

A missing person poster was widely shared on social media, along with a heartfelt plea for help. Robertson, described as being 5ft 6in and wearing glasses, had been away from his family longer than expected, leaving his loved ones anxious during his absence.

Though the exact circumstances surrounding his disappearance remain unclear, the news of his safe return marks a bittersweet end to the ordeal. His family, while still processing the events, expressed immense gratitude for the support they received throughout the search.