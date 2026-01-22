Scottish Teaching Union Unveils Education Manifesto for Election

Scotland’s largest teaching union, the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), has released its manifesto ahead of the 2026 Scottish parliamentary elections, calling for sweeping reforms in the country’s education system. The union emphasizes the need for significant investment in schools, teachers, and students to ensure a “brighter future” for education in Scotland.

Key Proposals for Change

The EIS manifesto includes a series of policy recommendations aimed at improving the quality of education. Central to the union’s proposal is the reduction of class sizes, with the union calling for a maximum of 20 students per class. Additionally, the EIS advocates for limiting class contact time to 20 hours per week, which it believes would allow educators to focus more on individualized teaching and improve overall learning outcomes.

The union has also highlighted the importance of supporting students with additional needs. It calls for increased resources and staffing to assist these pupils, ensuring that all children receive the attention and care they require to succeed. Moreover, the EIS has called for the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) to be reformed to reflect its structure from 2007 or 2012, as a means of strengthening the professional standards within education.

Free School Meals for All Pupils

Another key component of the EIS manifesto is the provision of free school meals for all students, regardless of their family’s financial situation. The union argues that this policy would not only improve the health and well-being of students but also reduce the stigma often associated with free meal programs, fostering a more inclusive school environment.

Andrea Bradley, general secretary of the EIS, emphasized that the union’s proposal is rooted in a strong belief in the value of education for society. “These policies are designed to help deliver a brighter future for Scottish education and for our young people,” she said. “The investment in education should be viewed as a crucial step towards a prosperous future for Scotland.”

The manifesto also stresses the importance of democracy in shaping the future of education, urging all eligible voters to use their voices in the upcoming election and hold political parties accountable for their commitment to the education sector.

Financial Investment and Long-Term Benefits

The EIS acknowledges that implementing these policies will come with costs, but it insists that the financial commitment is manageable for a nation like Scotland. Citing research from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) Scotland, the union argues that the long-term benefits of investing in education will far outweigh the initial financial outlay. Dave Hawkey, a senior research fellow at IPPR Scotland, noted that investing in education not only benefits the future development of young people but also enhances the overall well-being of both students and educators.

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment, but as the election approaches, the EIS remains firm in its belief that these reforms are necessary to ensure Scotland’s education system remains competitive and equitable for future generations.