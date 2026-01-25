Scottish Soldier Slams Trump Over “No Front Line” Remarks on Afghanistan

A Scottish soldier who witnessed the tragic death of Corporal Mark Wright in Afghanistan has lashed out at former US President Donald Trump’s recent claims about NATO forces in the region. Gary Scorgie-Hart, who served in the Special Forces Support Group, was aboard a Chinook helicopter in Helmand on September 6, 2006, attempting to rescue Wright and his comrades from a minefield. During the mission, Wright, a 27-year-old hero from Dalkeith, was fatally wounded by a landmine after putting himself in harm’s way to protect his unit. The event, which became the subject of the movie *Kajaki*, earned Wright a posthumous George Cross for his bravery.

Scorgie-Hart, now running a charity for veterans, expressed outrage after Trump stated in a Fox News interview that NATO forces, including British troops, were not stationed on the front lines during the Afghanistan conflict. “If Donald Trump is saying British forces weren’t on the front line, he is insulting everyone who served there, especially the families of men like Mark, who gave their lives,” said Scorgie-Hart. “Trump needs to get his facts straight. 457 British soldiers died in Afghanistan, and these were not just numbers, they were young men who faced the front lines every day.”

Trump’s Remarks Spark Backlash

The comments, which suggested that NATO forces “stayed a little off the front lines,” were made while Trump discussed the US’s financial contribution to the war effort. They were swiftly condemned by both British politicians and military veterans. Sir Keir Starmer’s spokesperson dismissed the statement as “wrong,” while former Army chief Lord Richard Dannatt called Trump’s remarks “absolutely disrespectful” and “incoherent.” Former UK Defence Minister Al Carns, who served in Afghanistan, called the remarks “a real shame” for their inaccuracy and lack of respect.

Scorgie-Hart, who was involved in the harrowing Kajaki Dam incident, recounted the events that led to Wright’s death. He described the moment Wright, who was near the end of his tour, waved away a Chinook helicopter because of the risk of setting off a mine with the rotor downdraft. “Mark knew it was too dangerous for us to land, so he and the others waved us off,” Scorgie-Hart said. “As the helicopter’s downdraft set the mine off, Mark was struck by a second explosion. I believe this took him into a second mine, fatally injuring him.” The tragic incident left several others severely injured, with some losing limbs, but the helicopter never managed to land due to the threat of mines in the area.

Scorgie-Hart’s anger reflects a broader frustration within the British military community about Trump’s disregard for the sacrifices made by foreign forces in Afghanistan. The soldier was quick to defend the bravery of UK forces, particularly in the most dangerous regions like Helmand. He emphasized that the British forces, despite having fewer resources than their American counterparts, were often at the heart of the fighting. “We were on the front line in Helmand when the Americans were hesitant to go there. The fighting was as intense as it’s ever been,” he said, recalling the heavy gunfire that British troops faced during their first weeks of deployment in the region.

In response to Trump’s remarks, former comrades of Wright, including Lance Corporal Stu Hale and Sergeant Stu Pearson, added their voices to the criticism. Pearson, who lost his legs in the minefield that day, condemned Trump’s insinuation that British soldiers did not fight on the front lines. “Perhaps Trump wants to ask General Petraeus if we fought on the front line,” he said, referencing the praise that the former US commander had repeatedly given to British troops for their valiant efforts in the conflict. Pearson also expressed frustration over what he viewed as a personal vendetta from Trump, suggesting that the President’s comments were fueled by bitterness over geopolitical issues like the status of Greenland.

The criticism of Trump’s remarks highlights ongoing tensions between the US and its NATO allies, as well as the deep respect and admiration for the sacrifices made by soldiers in one of the most dangerous conflicts of the 21st century.