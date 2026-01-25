Scottish Man Loses Appeal Over Wife’s Fatal Shooting in Mississippi

A Scottish man who shot his wheelchair-bound wife dead in Mississippi has lost an appeal against his conviction. Wayne Fraser, 49, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the culpable negligent manslaughter of his wife, Natalia Ryan-Fraser, 55, after her death in December 2021.

The tragic incident occurred at an apartment in Caledonia, Mississippi, where Natalia’s body was discovered on December 30, 2021. Fraser had called his brother-in-law, Kory Ryan, claiming that his wife had shot herself. However, an investigation revealed a darker truth, as Fraser’s prior history of domestic abuse came to light during the trial.

Appeal Rejected by Mississippi Supreme Court

Fraser, originally from Mintlaw in Aberdeenshire, had argued that the trial judge had erred in allowing the jury to see incriminating emails and photos from his phone, which depicted prior abuse. His defense also suggested that the fatal shooting was an accident, but the court found no merit in these claims.

The Mississippi Supreme Court confirmed that the original conviction would stand, affirming Fraser’s sentence for culpable negligence manslaughter. “After reviewing the record, we find no error by the trial court in allowing the emails and photographs to be introduced at trial,” the ruling stated. Fraser’s defense also failed to convince the court that the judge had wrongfully limited the testimony of his expert witness.

The couple, married since 2014, had previously lived in Texas, where Natalia was a senior English lecturer at Angelo State University. A month before her death, Fraser had been photographed at the San Angelo Gun Club in Texas, handling firearms. This photo, alongside other pieces of evidence, led authorities to suspect foul play.

On the day before her death, Natalia had posted a picture on social media, captioned “dinner with my love,” seemingly unaware of the tragedy that would soon unfold. After three hours of deliberation, the jury found Fraser guilty, with Judge James T. Kitchens Jr. sentencing him to the maximum possible prison term for the crime.

Although Fraser did not face the death penalty, as he was not charged with capital murder, the indictment detailed how he had “feloniously, wilfully, and unlawfully” caused the death of his wife without legal justification. The ruling marks a final chapter in a case that has drawn national attention to issues of domestic violence and justice in Mississippi.