Scott Peterson will have a court hearing today to see if he will be given a new trial for the murder he committed in 2002.

According to Today, Peterson will appear in court virtually from San Quentin State Prison for a fresh status hearing to find out if he would be given a new trial for the murders of Laci and their unborn son, Conner.

Peterson’s legal team has claimed that his prior trial should be overturned due to jury misconduct, alleging that one of the jurors lied about her history of domestic abuse in order to be chosen and, ultimately, condemn him.

In November 2004, Peterson was found guilty of two counts of murder and sentenced to death in 2005.

The California Supreme Court lowered Peterson’s sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2020, citing “serious flaws” in the jury selection process.

Janey Peterson, his older brother Joe’s sister-in-law, spoke to Today about the evidence she thinks will lead to a new trial and eventual exoneration for him.

“Absolutely,” Janey answered when asked if she thought Peterson would be exonerated if he were granted a new trial. Scott will never be convicted again, in my opinion.”

“There is evidence that Laci was alive after he left for the day,” she subsequently stated.

When Laci vanished from their Modesto home on Christmas Eve in 2002, Peterson, a retired fertilizer salesman, claimed to have been fishing in San Francisco Bay.

Her remains were discovered in the bay a few months later.

One of Janey’s key pieces of evidence is that Laci was seen by neighbors the morning she vanished and that she came upon a burglary.

Laci was kidnapped and killed, she believes, when she watched criminals breaking into a house across the street.

According to CBS13, prosecutors previously stated that her timeline of events did not fit up, and police stated that the break-in occurred two days after she left.

Janey was baffled as to why Peterson informed Amber Frey, with whom he was having an affair, that Laci had died.

