Scott Peterson will be resentenced to life in prison while the judge considers whether he should be given a new trial.

According to the Associated Press, Scott Peterson will be resentenced to life in prison on December 8, as a California court considers whether he should face a new trial for the 2002 killings of his pregnant wife and unborn son.

Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo announced on Wednesday that she intends to resentence Peterson and is weighing whether he should be retried due to jury misbehavior.

His lawyers claim that during jury selection, one juror withheld evidence that could have influenced her decision against Peterson.

Peterson was sentenced to death in 2005 and has been on death row for more than 15 years. Last year, the California Supreme Court overturned the sentence, and prosecutors have stated that they will not seek his execution again.

During Wednesday’s brief hearing, Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager reiterated, “This is no longer a death penalty case.” “There is no way in the world this case isn’t a life without parole case.” She expects the resentencing hearing to last no more than two hours, with family members of Laci Peterson, 27, who was eight months pregnant at the time of her murder, making brief statements.

Peterson has been attending hearings through a video link from San Quentin State Prison, where California’s death row is housed, but he will be present in person for his resentencing.

Last year, the Supreme Court found that jurors who disagreed with the death penalty but were willing to carry it out were unjustly excluded.

Separately, the court directed Massullo to determine if Peterson needs a new trial due to juror misconduct.

As a result, determining who should defend him and the date of the retrial decision has become more difficult. Defense attorneys who work for the Habeas Corpus attorneys may no longer be able to represent Peterson because they are only allowed to represent people facing the death penalty under the law.

Pat Harris, one of Peterson's attorneys, warned Massullo that removing those attorneys might cause the retrial decision to be delayed "for an extended period of time…possibly a year or more for new counsel to become up to speed. This is definitely a source of tremendous concern for us." Instead, Harris advocated holding.